China to host upcoming FIS Ski Jumping World Cup

Fifty-eight skiers from 16 countries and regions will compete in the upcoming FIS Ski Jumping World Cup at China's National Ski Jumping Center between December 13 to 15.

This is the first time for the venue, located in Chongli, north China's Hebei Province, to host an FIS Class-A event since the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Nicknamed "Snow Ruyi", the National Ski Jumping Center resembles the shape of a "Ruyi", a traditional Chinese ornament symbolizing good luck, and hosted ski jumping and Nordic combined events during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Since its renovation and upgrading since the last snow season, the Snow Ruyi now has facilities capable of hosting sports events, conferences, exhibitions and study tours.