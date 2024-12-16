﻿
Brooklyn Nets forward Cui Yongxi ruled out for season with torn ACL

  15:33 UTC+8, 2024-12-16       0
Brooklyn Nets' Chinese forward Cui Yongxi will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, according to the team's medical update on Friday.
  15:33 UTC+8, 2024-12-16       0
Cui Yongxi of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Chicago Bulls on December 2, 2024, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Brooklyn Nets' Chinese forward Cui Yongxi will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, according to the team's medical update on Friday.

The injury occurred during the Long Island Nets' NBA G League game against the Maine Celtics on Wednesday, when Cui landed awkwardly after contesting a rebound late in the second quarter. The 21-year-old had to be helped off the court and did not return.

Cui signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets on September 20 and has made five appearances in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, averaging 0.6 points and 0.4 rebounds in 2.1 minutes of playing time.

