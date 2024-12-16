Brooklyn Nets forward Cui Yongxi ruled out for season with torn ACL

Brooklyn Nets' Chinese forward Cui Yongxi will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, according to the team's medical update on Friday.

The injury occurred during the Long Island Nets' NBA G League game against the Maine Celtics on Wednesday, when Cui landed awkwardly after contesting a rebound late in the second quarter. The 21-year-old had to be helped off the court and did not return.

Cui signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets on September 20 and has made five appearances in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, averaging 0.6 points and 0.4 rebounds in 2.1 minutes of playing time.