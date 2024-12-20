News / Sport

Zheng Qinwen named Fan Favorite Singles player in WTA 2024 Fan Awards

wta announced the winners of the 2024 Fan Awards on Thursday, with Zheng Qinwen securing two significant accolades: Fan Favorite Singles and WTA 250 Best Moment winner.
The Women's Tennis Association announced the winners of the 2024 Fan Awards on Thursday, with China's Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen securing two significant accolades: Fan Favorite Singles and WTA 250 Best Moment winner.

In 2024, Zheng reached a career-high ranking of world No. 5, highlighted by her impressive performance in the Paris Olympics and finals of both the Australian Open and the WTA Finals.

The WTA Fan Awards celebrate players who have made a significant impact on and off the court, as determined by fan votes.

Jasmine Paolini was voted for Fan Favorite Doubles winner. Match of the Year went to the Madrid Open final between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

