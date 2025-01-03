﻿
News / Sport

Djokovic beaten, Sabalenka advances at Brisbane International

Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0
Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the Brisbane International in a major quarterfinal upset, while fellow top seed Aryna Sabalenka won through to the semifinals on Friday night.
Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0

Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the Brisbane International in a major quarterfinal upset, while fellow top seed Aryna Sabalenka won through to the semifinals on Friday night.

Djokovic was beaten 7-6 (6), 6-3 by world number 293 Reilly Opelka in one hour and 40 minutes in a late-night match on center court.

The big-serving American hit 16 aces on the way to claiming the biggest victory of his career in his first-ever match against Djokovic.

"The reality is we had nothing to lose coming in against him. He's the greatest player ever so you end up playing more free and you take a lot more risk because it's your only chance. If you play at your normal level, he's going to win every time," Opelka said on court after the match.

The result leaves Djokovic with 99 career singles titles heading into the Australian Open, which he has won a record 10 times.

Earlier on Friday night, world number one Sabalenka beat Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 44 minutes to set up a semifinal match against teen sensation Mirra Andreeva.

Bouzkova got off to a strong start against the two-time reigning Australian Open champion by breaking serve in the first game of the match but could not capitalize on the early advantage.

In the other women's semifinal, world number 107 Polina Kudermetova will play Anhelina Kalinina.

Opelka will match up against another powerful server, France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, while second seed and reigning champion Grigor Dimitrov will face Jiri Lehecka.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     