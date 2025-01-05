﻿
Chinese freeskier Liu claims maiden big air World Cup victory

China's Liu Mengting captured her first FIS Freeski World Cup in the women's big air event in Klagenfurt, Austria, on Saturday.
Liu made personal breakthrough with a total score of 170.60 points, 0.40 ahead of Flora Tabanelli of Italy.

According to the FIS, it was the second big air victory for a Chinese freeskier, after Gu Ailing's triumph in Steamboat, the United States back in the 2020/21 season.

"I'm so happy. My first World Cup win, it's so cool," an elated Liu told the FIS website.

20-year-old Liu qualified at the top of the group in Friday's qualifications. Her first run featured a left double cork 1080 safety, which she followed up with a double cork 1080 in her second run.

Tabanelli, who also trailed Liu in the qualifications, had the highest-scored women's run of the evening after she received 91.00 points for her left double cork 1260 safety on the first run. However, her third run score of 79.20 was not enough to close the gap with Liu, whose second run score of 85.40 and first run score of 85.20 put her ahead of Tabanelli.

Germany's Muriel Mohr claimed third place with 166.20 points.

In the men's freeski big air, New Zealand's Luca Harrington proved unbeatable after he was awarded the highest score of the evening with 94.80 for his first run, which featured a switch right triple 1620 esco double grab.

The 20-year-old followed his first run with a right double 1080 bring-back 900 Japan in his second run to comfortably take the win with a total of 182.60 for his first World Cup victory.

"To put down these two tricks tonight and walk away with the win is just the most insane thing ever and the biggest dream come true," said Harrington.

French skier Timothe Sivignon finished runner-up with a score of 180.40, while local favorite Matej Svancer claimed third place with 175.40 points.

The next big air event of the FIS Freeski World Cup calendar will take place in Kreischberg, Austria between January 9 and 10.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
