Sha Xiaolan to direct opening and closing ceremonies of Harbin Winter Asiad

Xinhua
  21:32 UTC+8, 2025-01-07
The opening and closing ceremonies of the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games will be directed by Sha Xiaolan, who was also behind the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ceremonies.
Xinhua
  0

The opening and closing ceremonies of the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games will be directed by Sha Xiaolan, who was also behind the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ceremonies.

The creative team for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Asian Winter Games made its first public appearance on Tuesday.

Du Wenxi, the Chief Director of the Asian Winter Games Main Press Center, introduced the team and revealed that the main venue for the opening and closing ceremonies will be the Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for February 7, and the closing ceremony will be held on February 14. Rehearsals for the ceremonies are currently progressing in an orderly manner, Du added.

Du also introduced the main creative personnel for the opening and closing ceremonies, led by Chief Director Sha Xiaolan.

The theme of the Asian Winter Games, "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia," is both the official slogan and the creative theme for the opening ceremony performance.

In addition, the competition schedule for the Asian Winter Games has been fully confirmed. Ice hockey and curling events will begin on February 3 and 4, respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
