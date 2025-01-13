Djokovic advances after early Australian Open test

Novak Djokovic overcame losing the first set to win his first round match at the Australian Open on Monday night.

Djokovic, the seventh seed, beat 19-year-old US player Nishesh Basavareddy 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in almost three hours on Rod Laver Arena.

It was the first time Djokovic has lost his opening set at the Australian Open since 2006, which was the last time he was knocked out in the first round at any Grand Slam tournament.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who is seeking a record-extending 11th title at Melbourne Park, fought back from the early challenge on this occasion to reach the second round at the Australian Open for the 18th time in his career.

"I think he was the better player for the first set and a half. He deserves every bit of applause that he got when he was exiting the court," Djokovic said of his opponent after the match.

"These kind of match ups are always tricky, always dangerous when you're playing somebody that has nothing to lose."

The first six games of the match went to serve before Basavareddy, playing his first match in the main draw at a Grand Slam, seized his second break point opportunity with a backhand winner.

Djokovic had two opportunities to get the break back but was denied both as Basavareddy served out the set.

The Serbian had another break point chance leading 2-1 in the second set but could not reach a perfectly-placed forehand drop shot from the world number 107.

Djokovic converted his next break opportunity - in the eighth game of the set - for a 5-3 lead that allowed him to level the match on his own serve.

The 19-year-old underwent medical treatment for apparent cramping between the second and third sets and was visibly hobbled as Djokovic took control of the match.

Trailing 5-1 in the fourth set, Basavareddy saw off two match points to hold serve before Djokovic closed out the match.

Djokovic will play Portugal's Jaime Faria in the second round.