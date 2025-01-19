﻿
Back of the net, as La Liga to establish football academy in city

Spanish La Liga will establish a football academy in Shanghai, which will become the Spanish top-tier league's first academy in eastern China.
Spanish La Liga will establish a football academy in Shanghai, which will become the Spanish top-tier league's first academy in eastern China.

In cooperation with Tingho Holding, the academy will be set up in Tianma Country Club in Songjiang District this year.

The academy will recruit young football talent from Shanghai and China. La Liga will provide teaching, technical and other courses to help them develop potential with advanced training methods and system.

La Liga announced this week it will establish a football academy in Shanghai.

"Our league has been known for its unique approach to talent selection and training," said La Liga president Javier Tebas.

"We hope it becomes a long-term project," he said. "The academy in Songjiang will be our first branch in Shanghai, and more will come up in the future."

Tebas said La Liga will further strengthen its connection with Chinese fans by increasing prime-time TV and broadcast content.

La Liga president Javier Tebas.

La Liga clubs, led by Barcelona and Real Madrid, have always had a strong fan base in China. The league began promoting youth football projects in China 10 years ago.

"La Liga football training focuses on the comprehensive development of tactical cognition, technical coordination, physical and psychological fitness," said Carlos Ng, Head of La Liga Academy Shanghai.

"The system emphasizes personalized training and cultivating children's interest towards football, so that the youngsters can explore the sport actively and make progress."

﻿
