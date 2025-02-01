Harbin Asian Winter Games to release new batch of tickets

A new batch of tickets for the upcoming 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games will go on sale at 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to the organizers.

The initial batch of tickets has been available since January 11 for the public and major clients including the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) family members, national and regional Olympic committees, athletes, broadcasters, and sponsors.

As the Games approaches, the organizers announced that refunded tickets and those not claimed by major clients within the validity period will be released for public sale.

Tickets on sale include 94 sessions of ice events, including ice hockey, speed skating, short track speed skating, figure skating, and curling. Starting at the same time on Saturday, tickets for all 12 sessions of snow events, including cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing aerials, and half-pipe, will also be available for free. However, spectators will need to reserve them on a first-come, first-served basis.

Purchases for ice event tickets and reservations for snow events can be completed on the official ticketing website (https://tickets.harbin2025.com) or via the official WeChat ticketing mini-program. Ticket offices at the ice event venues are set to begin operations on Saturday.

The first event of the Games is scheduled to begin on Monday with ice hockey, before the opening ceremony on February 7. The Games will conclude on February 14.

Over 1,270 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia will compete, making this edition of the Winter Games the largest in terms of participating delegations and athletes.