9th Asian Winter Games torch relay set to begin on Monday

Xinhua
  18:22 UTC+8, 2025-02-02
With less than a week out from the official opening of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, the torch relay of the games will officially commence in the "Ice City" on Monday.
Xinhua
  18:22 UTC+8, 2025-02-02

With less than a week out from the official opening of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, the torch relay of the games will officially commence in the "Ice City" on Monday.

Li Na, head of the Torchbearer and Volunteer Management Team of the Torch Relay Command Center, said that the relay will last for one day, covering a total route of approximately 11 kilometers and consist of a launch ceremony, a closing ceremony, and community performances along the route.

"The selection of torchbearers was conducted with an emphasis on inclusiveness, representation, and fairness, with participants from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the Chinese Olympic Committee, the AWG organizing committee, and various cities across Heilongjiang Province, as well as representatives from the event's sponsor enterprises," Li said, adding that a total of 120 torchbearers will participate in the event.

The torch relay route, which passes through multiple landmarks in Harbin, has been designed to meet the requirements of being simple, safe, and spectacular while also showcasing the natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and urban charm of the host city.

The ninth Asian Winter Games will take place in Harbin from February 7 to 14. Over 1,270 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia will participate, making this edition the largest in terms of participating delegations and athletes.

Source: Xinhua
Li Na
