﻿
News / Sport

Harbin Asian Winter Games to promote growth of winter sports in Asia, says IOC member

Xinhua
  16:21 UTC+8, 2025-02-03       0
According to organizers, the 9th edition of the Asian Winter Games is the largest in terms of participating delegations and athletes.
Xinhua
  16:21 UTC+8, 2025-02-03       0

As the torch relay of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin started on Monday, torchbearer Yu Zaiqing, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, noted that the Games will promote the growth of the winter sports population in Asia.

"Torch relay carries forward the Olympic spirit, leading more people to have a deeper understanding of sports," Yu said. "This is the second time for Harbin to host the Asian Winter Games after the 3rd edition in 1996. The Games is much-anticipated with improved venue facilities and even more excellent performance of athletes."

According to organizers, the 9th edition of the Asian Winter Games is the largest in terms of participating delegations and athletes.

Yu said, "I am delighted to see more athletes competing in the Asian Winter Games. Southeast Asian and West Asian countries and regions tried their best to cultivate winter sports athletes despite unfavorable climate factors, showing their passion for winter sports."

The 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games represents the latest international comprehensive winter sports event held in China since the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"The Beijing 2022 was a driving force to expand the winter sports population in China," Yu remarked. "The Harbin Asian Winter Games will also be conducive to promoting winter sports and cultivating talents, leaving lasting cultural, social and sports legacies."

The first event of the Games began on Monday with ice hockey, before the opening ceremony on Friday. The Games will conclude on February 14.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     