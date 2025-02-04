News / Sport

China's Olympic champions carry torch for Asian Winter Games

Xinhua
  17:43 UTC+8, 2025-02-04       0
China's Olympic champions, including Sheng Lihao, Wu Dajing, and Sui Wenjing, participated in the torch relay for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin on Monday.
Xinhua
  17:43 UTC+8, 2025-02-04       0

China's Olympic champions, including Sheng Lihao, Wu Dajing, and Sui Wenjing, participated in the torch relay for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin on Monday. They praised the event's preparations and extended their best wishes to the athletes.

Wu Dajing, a short-track speed skater and two-time Winter Olympic gold medalist at PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022, expressed his excitement about seeing young talent shine.

"It's my honor to participate in the torch relay," Wu said. "As a veteran, I admire the younger generation of skaters and want to wish them good luck in the competition," the 30-year-old added.

Sheng Lihao, who won two gold medals at Paris 2024, shared advice on handling nerves with the young athletes set to compete.

"I always manage tough situations by focusing on myself. I hope all Chinese athletes can showcase their best at the Asian Winter Games," Sheng told Xinhua.

When Olympic champion swimmer Wang Shun took the torch, the last torchbearer of the Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony ignited a wave of excitement among the Harbin crowd.

"I am very excited. Although the weather is cold, I can feel the passion and enthusiasm of Harbin's citizens. The torch relay has passed on the spirit of sportsmanship to everyone," Wang said.

Sui Wenjing, the Olympic figure skating champion, concluded the relay as the final torchbearer among 120 participants.

In addition to taking part in the closing ceremony for the relay, Sui has played a key role in preparing for the Games in her hometown, serving as a director for the opening ceremony on Friday.

"When I competed on the ice, I only needed to focus on my own movements and performance. As a director, I have to constantly communicate with my performers through earphones while they are on stage," Sui said.

"I will do my best to help them deliver their best performance at the opening ceremony, and I wish the event great success," the 29-year-old added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Wu Dajing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     