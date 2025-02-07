Ski mountaineering to make debut at Asian Winter Games

Ski mountaineering, a blend of alpine skiing and mountain climbing, is set to make its official debut at the 9th Asian Winter Games this Sunday.

The event will unfold at the Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, riding the momentum of the Asian Winter Games, which opens this Friday, to showcase the winter sport's competitive appeal.

Emphasizing endurance, technical climbing skills, and precise skiing ability, the competition will feature men's and women's short-distance sprints, as well as a mixed-team relay.

The inclusion of ski mountaineering in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, announced in 2021, adds further significance to the Asian Winter Games, positioning the event as a vital testing ground for athletes in the lead-up to the highly anticipated global stage.

The Chinese ski mountaineering team, established in November 2022, has emerged as a formidable contender in the sport in Asia, as they delivered historic performances at the 2024 Asian Ski Mountaineering Championships, claiming a record seven gold medals.

This momentum positions the team as a strong medal contender at the Asian Winter Games, where they hope to further elevate the sport's profile domestically.

"The team is in good shape," said Zhang Yaohua, coach of the Chinese team. "The Asian Winter Games are an important opportunity for us athletes to gain experience in a multi-sport competition."

The Chinese athletes took to the snow-covered course for their first training session on Friday, with excitement and anticipation evident on their faces.

"Our rivals from Japan, South Korea, and other nations are also placing greater emphasis on the sport," said the Chinese team leader Ci Luo.

"Competing on home soil adds an extra sense of honor. A strong performance here will definitely boost our confidence as we prepare for the 2026 Winter Olympics," Ci added.