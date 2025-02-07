﻿
China one step away from first short track gold at Harbin Asian Winter Games

  17:05 UTC+8, 2025-02-07
China's skaters cruised into the mixed 2,000m relay final at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, eyeing the host nation's first gold on Saturday morning.
Chinese skaters qualified for the mixed 2,000m relay final with ease at the ninth Asian Winter Games held in Harbin on Friday, setting their sights on a gold medal to be decided on Saturday morning. This could mark the host nation's first gold at the Games.

China's team, featuring three Olympic gold medalists - Fan Kexin, Lin Xiaojun, and Liu Shaolin, along with Wang Xinran - delivered a thrilling performance in the semifinal, clocking two minutes 40.241 seconds, a full six seconds ahead of second-placed Kazakhstan.

In addition to the mixed team relay, Chinese skaters in the women's and men's 1,500m quarterfinals, as well as the women's and men's 500m and 1,000m heats, all qualified smoothly for the next stage.

"Our team members all performed well today," said 31-year-old Fan, who is competing at her third Asian Winter Games. "We achieved our goal of entering the final, and we're looking forward to a smooth performance tomorrow."

Liu Shaoang, the elder brother of Liu Shaolin, also made a strong performance in the men's 1,500m quarterfinals, along with the 500m and 1,000m heats. He emphasized that it was just the first day of the Games, and he was focused on learning more about his opponents while adjusting to the ice rink.

"I feel my performance is better than yesterday's training," he remarked. "This is my first Asian Winter Games, held in my motherland, so I feel at ease. When the opportunity to win the gold medal presents itself, I'll be ready to seize it."

As a dominant force in the competition, South Korean skaters also showcased their prowess on the ice. 28-year-old world champion Park Ji-won captivated the audience with his breathtaking performances in nearly all four events he participated in.

"I'm in a pretty good mood, and overall, I skated really well," Park stated, adding that he is eager to win all the gold medals in the events he entered.

The short-track speed skating competition at the Games will continue until Sunday, with nine gold medals on offer in the following two days.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
