Li Fanghui wins China's first gold at Harbin Asian Winter Games

China's Li Fanghui secured the host nation's first gold medal at the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games, triumphing in the women's freeski halfpipe event at the Yabuli Ski Resort on Saturday.

The 21-year-old led the competition with an impressive score of 95.25 points. Zhang Kexin, also representing China, claimed the silver medal with 89.25, while South Korea's Jang Yu-jin took home the bronze with a score of 85.00.