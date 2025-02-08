﻿
News / Sport

China's Lin triumphs in short track men's 500m amid thrills at Asian Winter Games

Xinhua
  17:45 UTC+8, 2025-02-08       0
Olympic champion Lin Xiaojun clocked 41.150 seconds in the men's 500m event to help China's short track speed skating team secure a hard-fought gold at the Asian Winter Games.
Xinhua
  17:45 UTC+8, 2025-02-08       0

Olympic champion Lin Xiaojun clocked 41.150 seconds in the men's 500m event to help China's short track speed skating team secure a hard-fought gold at the Harbin Asian Winter Games, while South Korea dominated the other four short track events on Saturday.

The men's 500m final was a roller-coaster of emotions with two restarts due to collisions on ice. Just into the race, China's Sun Long and South Korea's Kim Tae-sung tangled at the first bend, sending both skaters out of the track. The referee immediately called for a restart, setting the stage for an even more intense showdown.

In the second lap of the restart, chaos erupted again as four of the five finalists crashed on ice. The referee halted the race again, disqualifying Kim with a penalty. When the skaters finally completed the race on the third try, Lin powered through to claim the gold, edging South Korea's Park Ji-won by 0.248 seconds. Jang Sung-woo of South Korea took bronze in 41.442 seconds.

Park became the biggest winner of the day, who claimed gold in both the mixed 2,000m relay and men's 1,500m.

"I had expected to earn three gold medals today, but I knew that the men's 500m gold wouldn't belong to me - it's beyond my ability, and getting a silver is already a surprise to me," Park said.

"Lin has been my rival for a long time, and it's never easy to race with him. With so many events packed into such a tight schedule, it's been physically demanding," he added.

"Our team cooperated really well today, and I felt our improvement as a whole. We'll continue to face the challenges and keep pushing forward," said Park, who will compete in the men's 5,000m relay and 1,000m on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, South Korea's Choi Min-jeong and Kim Gil-li clinched victory in the women's 500m and women's 1,500m, respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     