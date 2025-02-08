News / Sport

China marks 100th gold in AWG history as S. Korea claims 1st gold of Harbin 2025

Xinhua
  22:57 UTC+8, 2025-02-08       0
South Korea won the 2,000m mixed team relay gold, while Li Lei secured China's historic 100th gold in cross-country skiing at the 2025 Asian Winter Games.
Xinhua
  22:57 UTC+8, 2025-02-08       0

South Korea won the short track speed skating 2,000m mixed team relay to take the first gold medal of the 2025 Asian Winter Games on Saturday, while Li Lei took China's historic 100th gold in the Games' history by triumphing in the cross-country skiing women's sprint classic final.

Anticipation was high in the Heilongjiang Ice Sports Center, as host China was among the four 2,000m mixed team relay final contenders for the Games' first gold medal. There was a winning sign for China until the last two laps when Lin Xiaojun tumbled off the ice on the curve right after taking over the lead from Liu Shaoang.

China eventually finished fourth, while South Korea clocked two minutes and 41.534 seconds to cross the finish line first.

Within two hours, Lin stepped on the men's 1,500m final track with high hopes. In a nail-biting sprint, Lin finished 0.029 seconds behind to settle for second place, while Park Ji-won of South Korea claimed gold in two minutes and 16.927 seconds.

It didn't take long for Lin to bounce back, as the 28-year-old broke through under pressure from South Korean skaters in the men's 500m final, clocking 41.150 seconds to take the gold. South Korea's Park and Jang Sung-woo took the silver and bronze respectively.

In other short-track speed skating races, Kim Gil-li of South Korea won the women's 1,500m final, with China's Gong Li and Zang Yize taking silver and bronze respectively. Choi Min-jeong of South Korea pocketed the women's 500m gold.

China took three of four speed skating gold medals on Saturday. Ning Zhongyan, one of the Chinese delegation's flagbearers at the opening ceremony, won the men's 1,500m race, while Chinese skaters swept the women's 1,500m podium, with Han Mei bagging the gold. China's Olympic champion Gao Tingyu took the men's 100m gold, while Lee Na-hyun of South Korea won the women's 100m race.

Several Chinese skiers put on remarkable performances on snow at the Yabuli Ski Resort.

Li Fanghui secured the host nation's first gold medal at the Harbin Games, triumphing in the women's freeski halfpipe event. The 21-year-old led the competition with a score of 95.25 points, with compatriot Zhang Kexin claiming silver with 89.25.

For the men's freeski halfpipe, Lee Seung-hun of South Korea took the gold on his last run of 97.50 points, and China's Sheng Haipeng finished second.

China dominated in the women's cross-country skiing sprint classic, with all four competitors advancing to the final. Veteran Li achieved victory in three minutes and 25.25 seconds, marking China's 100th gold medal in Asian Winter Games history. Her teammate Meng Honglian secured the silver in 3:25.91, while another Chinese Dinigeer Yilamujiang took the bronze.

In the men's sprint classic event, China's Wang Qiang finished the final with a time of 2:56.19 to secure the gold. Kazakhstan's Konstantin Bortsov took the silver, while Wang's teammate Saimuhaer Sailike claimed the bronze.

A near-flawless final run saw 18-year-old Zhang Xiaonan score 95.25 to clinch the gold for China in the women's snowboard slopestyle. China's Xiong Shirui secured the silver with 75.25 points, while 15-year-old Japanese Himari Ishii took bronze with a score of 69.50.

Lee Chae-un of South Korea won the men's snowboard slopestyle, followed by China's Liu Haoyu. Lee's teammate Kang Dong-hun finished third.

Also on Saturday, Japan claimed victory in the curling mixed doubles, while South Korea and China finished second and third, respectively.

China leads the medal table after Saturday's competitions with eight golds, eight silvers, and five bronzes, followed by South Korea on 7-5-7 and Japan on 2-1-4.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Gao Tingyu
Ning Zhongyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     