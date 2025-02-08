Harbin Asian Winter Games ignites dream, love across Asia

As the 9th Asian Winter Games kicked off, anticipation soared for an event that promised to unite Asia, drive prosperity, and deepen friendships.

As the 9th Asian Winter Games began their first official day of competition, anticipation soared for the event to foster unity, drive shared prosperity, and deepen friendships across Asia and beyond. Running from February 7 to 14, the Games has drawn athletes, officials, journalists, and tourists from various countries and regions to China's "Ice City" Harbin. Conversations with these participants highlight the growing appeal of winter sports across Asia. They said the region should continue leveraging sports to enhance cultural understanding, deepen regional cooperation, and contribute to a brighter future for Asia.

Love among Asia The 9th Asian Winter Games, themed "Dream of Winter, Love Among Asia," embodies unity and shared aspirations. Mak Chanphirun, deputy head of the Cambodian delegation, reinforced this message: "We participate not only to compete for medals but to safeguard peace, pursue shared dreams, foster development, and advance together into the future." Cambodia is making its debut at the Asian Winter Games, alongside Bhutan and Saudi Arabia, which are also sending delegations to the competition for the first time. Chanphirun told Xinhua that he enjoys Harbin, especially in winter when the city is beautifully covered in snow. This year's Games has attracted over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia, marking the largest edition in terms of participation, according to organizers. Despite global conflicts and uncertainties, the Games serve as a unifying force, said Husain Al Musallam, director general of the Olympic Council of Asia.

Driving growth on ice and snow In recent years, China's winter economy has experienced rapid growth, spanning winter sports and snow tourism. Harbin, known as the birthplace of the country's modern winter sports, is leveraging its rich ice and snow resources to drive new economic momentum. Each winter, the city constructs Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, which welcomed over 610,000 visitors during this year's Spring Festival alone. The Games has further boosted the international reputation of Harbin and Yabuli ski resorts, attracting tourists from countries such as Australia, the United States, and Peru. Among them, Katie Williams from England described her visiting experience as "breathtaking." China's ice and snow economy is projected to exceed 1 trillion yuan (US$137.2 billion) by 2025. With strong government support for winter sports fueling high-quality growth, the sector is expected to expand to 1.2 trillion yuan by 2027 and 1.5 trillion yuan by 2030. "The development in the winter sports in China is just breathtaking," said International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who attended the Games' opening ceremony. "China has more than 300 million people being familiar with winter sports and practicing winter sports," he said. Bach also noted the growing appeal of winter sports across the region. "I just met a group of athletes. You could see winter sports athletes from Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. And in these countries, this excitement for winter sport is growing," he told Xinhua. The Games can be an important platform for cooperation among regional countries in fields such as economy, culture, tourism, and sports, said Bektur Kiyatbay, director of the sports department of Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee. The event can facilitate the creation of new bonds between countries and promote the exchange of experience in the organization of winter sports events, Kiyatbay said.