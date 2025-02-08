Harbin Asian Winter Games ignites dream, love across Asia
As the 9th Asian Winter Games began their first official day of competition, anticipation soared for the event to foster unity, drive shared prosperity, and deepen friendships across Asia and beyond.
Running from February 7 to 14, the Games has drawn athletes, officials, journalists, and tourists from various countries and regions to China's "Ice City" Harbin. Conversations with these participants highlight the growing appeal of winter sports across Asia.
They said the region should continue leveraging sports to enhance cultural understanding, deepen regional cooperation, and contribute to a brighter future for Asia.
Love among Asia
The 9th Asian Winter Games, themed "Dream of Winter, Love Among Asia," embodies unity and shared aspirations.
Mak Chanphirun, deputy head of the Cambodian delegation, reinforced this message: "We participate not only to compete for medals but to safeguard peace, pursue shared dreams, foster development, and advance together into the future."
Cambodia is making its debut at the Asian Winter Games, alongside Bhutan and Saudi Arabia, which are also sending delegations to the competition for the first time.
Chanphirun told Xinhua that he enjoys Harbin, especially in winter when the city is beautifully covered in snow.
This year's Games has attracted over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia, marking the largest edition in terms of participation, according to organizers.
Despite global conflicts and uncertainties, the Games serve as a unifying force, said Husain Al Musallam, director general of the Olympic Council of Asia.
Driving growth on ice and snow
In recent years, China's winter economy has experienced rapid growth, spanning winter sports and snow tourism. Harbin, known as the birthplace of the country's modern winter sports, is leveraging its rich ice and snow resources to drive new economic momentum.
Each winter, the city constructs Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, which welcomed over 610,000 visitors during this year's Spring Festival alone.
The Games has further boosted the international reputation of Harbin and Yabuli ski resorts, attracting tourists from countries such as Australia, the United States, and Peru. Among them, Katie Williams from England described her visiting experience as "breathtaking."
China's ice and snow economy is projected to exceed 1 trillion yuan (US$137.2 billion) by 2025. With strong government support for winter sports fueling high-quality growth, the sector is expected to expand to 1.2 trillion yuan by 2027 and 1.5 trillion yuan by 2030.
"The development in the winter sports in China is just breathtaking," said International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who attended the Games' opening ceremony. "China has more than 300 million people being familiar with winter sports and practicing winter sports," he said.
Bach also noted the growing appeal of winter sports across the region. "I just met a group of athletes. You could see winter sports athletes from Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. And in these countries, this excitement for winter sport is growing," he told Xinhua.
The Games can be an important platform for cooperation among regional countries in fields such as economy, culture, tourism, and sports, said Bektur Kiyatbay, director of the sports department of Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.
The event can facilitate the creation of new bonds between countries and promote the exchange of experience in the organization of winter sports events, Kiyatbay said.
Fostering cultural connections
The opening ceremony of this year's Games captivated audiences across the continent and beyond. The grand spectacle, which blended the elegance of movement with the vibrancy of cultural heritage, showcased Asia's diverse traditions through dancers clad in the traditional attire of various countries.
"It was a combination of youth, people, performance and emotion," said IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. after watching the ceremony. "It gave the idea of what sports mean to this continent."
Javid Nikpour, a photographer for the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, was struck by the ceremony's cultural diversity, saying: "The Games serves as an important platform for fostering cultural exchanges between nations."
Sali Sabirov, a photographer from Kazakhstan, echoed this sentiment. "We make new friends from other Asian countries with different cultural backgrounds," Sabirov said. "We chatted, and we got to know each other ... We come closer to each other and form friendships with each other."
"The Asian Winter Games is not just a sporting event but also a unique opportunity for Asian countries and regions to showcase their cultures and deepen mutual understanding," said Dr. Supitr Samahito, vice president of the Thai Olympic Committee.
"The uniqueness and diversity of Asian cultures turn our sports events into more than just competitions – they become grand cultural celebrations," she said.
"We share common cultural roots and a collective future. Let us compete on the field, merge our cultures, and work together to create a glorious era for Asia," she added.