Olympic champ Xu wins freestyle skiing women's aerials at Asian Winter Games

  15:03 UTC+8, 2025-02-09
  15:03 UTC+8, 2025-02-09

Chinese star skier Xu Mengtao clinched victory in the freestyle skiing women's aerials at the Harbin Asian Winter Games on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Olympic champion dominated the final with 90.94 points, while her compatriot Chen Xuezheng took the silver with 81.58. Kazakhstan's Ayana Zholdas earned the bronze with 76.54.

Xu performed even better in her first jump with 97.99 to reach the second round. Despite not landing perfectly, Xu still sealed the victory at ease.

"I'm thrilled with my performance," said Xu. "The first-round score is my seasonal best for that routine. In the final, I focused on consistency, and it paid off."

