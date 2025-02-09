﻿
News / Sport

China sweeps ski mountaineering titles in Asian Winter Games debut

Xinhua
  18:49 UTC+8, 2025-02-09       0
China claimed all six podium positions in ski mountaineering, dominating both the men's and women's sprint races as the sport made its debut at the Harbin Asian Winter Games.
Xinhua
  18:49 UTC+8, 2025-02-09       0

China claimed all six podium positions in Sunday's ski mountaineering competition, dominating both the men's and women's sprint races as the sport made its debut at the Harbin Asian Winter Games.

In the men's race, Buluer from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region secured the gold in two minutes and 22.29 seconds, edging his compatriot Zhang Chenghao by 0.62 seconds, while Bi Yuxin took home the bronze, 2.74 seconds further back.

"I'm happy with my performance and proud to win this gold. It shows my strength," the 19-year-old champion said after the race.

On women's part, Chinese competitors finished top four, underscoring the host nation's strength in the sport. Cidanyuzhen from China's Xizang Autonomous Region captured the gold in two minutes and 55.88 seconds, while Yu Jingxuan and Suolangquzhen claimed silver and bronze, respectively. China's Ji Lulu finished fourth.

The 18-year-old gold medalist was thrilled with her result, saying, "This is our first Asian Winter Games, and I'm very excited. The course was great, and I was able to race at my own pace."

"Winning the silver medal is the best birthday present," said Yu, who will celebrate her 22nd birthday on Monday.

As ski mountaineering has been included in the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the Asian Winter Games becomes a crucial testing ground for athletes to show themselves on the international stage.

"There's still a slight gap compared to European ski mountaineering powerhouses," said Buluer, reflecting on the sport's international competition. "We hope to challenge them at the Olympics. I hope to achieve better results and promote the sport to make more people get involved."

Cidanyuzhen also set her sights on Milan-Cortina 2026, saying, "I'm fully prepared for the 2026 Winter Olympics and will continue to improve myself."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     