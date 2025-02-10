China claims freestyle skiing mixed team aerials gold at Asian Winter Games

China dominated the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials at the 2025 Asian Winter Games on Monday, securing gold with 305.64 points.

Kazakhstan claimed silver with 235.39, while Japan took bronze with 191.28.

The event, making its Asian Winter Games debut, featured three teams in a single-round final. China fielded a star-studded lineup, including Olympic champions Xu Mengtao and Qi Guangpu alongside Li Xinpeng, who had clinched the men's individual gold on Sunday.

All three Chinese athletes delivered steady performances without major errors to secure a commanding win over second-placed Kazakhstan.

"Having teammates by my side made me feel more relaxed compared to yesterday's individual event," said Xu, who collected her second gold of the Games.

The veteran now has her sights set on Tuesday's women's aerials synchro event, where she will fight for a third title.