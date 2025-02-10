News / Sport

China claims freestyle skiing mixed team aerials gold at Asian Winter Games

Xinhua
  15:15 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0
China dominated the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials at the 2025 Asian Winter Games on Monday, securing gold with 305.64 points.
Xinhua
  15:15 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0

China dominated the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials at the 2025 Asian Winter Games on Monday, securing gold with 305.64 points.

Kazakhstan claimed silver with 235.39, while Japan took bronze with 191.28.

The event, making its Asian Winter Games debut, featured three teams in a single-round final. China fielded a star-studded lineup, including Olympic champions Xu Mengtao and Qi Guangpu alongside Li Xinpeng, who had clinched the men's individual gold on Sunday.

All three Chinese athletes delivered steady performances without major errors to secure a commanding win over second-placed Kazakhstan.

"Having teammates by my side made me feel more relaxed compared to yesterday's individual event," said Xu, who collected her second gold of the Games.

The veteran now has her sights set on Tuesday's women's aerials synchro event, where she will fight for a third title.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     