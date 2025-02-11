China sets new medal record, Thailand wins first-ever medal at Asian Winter Games

China set a new record for the most medals won by the country's delegation in a single Asian Winter Games, while Thailand secured its first-ever medal on Tuesday.

Ten gold medals were awarded at the Games on Tuesday, with China claiming six golds, five silvers, and five bronzes, bringing its total medal count to 70. This surpassed the previous record of 61, set at the 2007 Asian Winter Games in Changchun.

China's record-breaking moment came in the women's freeski slopestyle final, where Liu Mengting won gold and Yang Ruyi and Han Linshan took silver and bronze, respectively.

China added another gold in freestyle skiing, as Feng Junxi and Wang Xue, along with Chen Meiting and Xu Mengtao, secured a 1-2 finish in the women's aerials synchro. Kazakhstan's Ardana Makhanova and Ayana Zholdas claimed bronze.

In the men's aerials synchro final, Kazakhstan's Roman Ivanov and Sherzod Khashirbayev won the country's first snow event gold at the Harbin Games, while China's Geng Hu and Yang Yuheng took silver, and Li Xinpeng and Qi Guangpu earned bronze.

Japan's Rai Kasamura won the men's freeski slopestyle title, with his teammate Ruka Ito taking silver. Thailand's Paul Henri Vieuxtemps claimed bronze, marking the country's first-ever Asian Winter Games medal.

China's speed skating team wrapped up its competition with a dominant performance, winning all four gold medals awarded on the day. Ning Zhongyan set a new Games record in the men's 1,000 meters with a time of one minute, 8.81 seconds. South Korea's Cha Min-kyu took silver, and China's Lian Ziwen won bronze.

In the women's 1,000-meter final, China's Han Mei and Yin Qi finished one-two, with South Korea's Lee Na-hyun taking bronze. China also triumphed in both the men's and women's team pursuit events. South Korea and Japan took silver and bronze in the men's pursuit, while Japan and South Korea finished second and third in the women's event.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Ekaterina Avvakumova won the biathlon women's 7.5-kilometer sprint, with China's Meng Fanqi and Tang Jialin finishing second and third. In the men's 7.5-kilometer sprint, Kazakhstan's Vladislav Kireyev and Vadim Kurales took gold and silver, while China's Gu Cang earned bronze.

After Tuesday's events, China leads the medal tally with 27 golds, 13 silvers, and 20 bronzes. South Korea follows with 12 golds, 12 silvers, and 11 bronzes, while Japan sits third with five golds, six silvers, and 10 bronzes.