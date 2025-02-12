China claims two cross-country relay golds at Winter Asiad

China clinched victory in both men's 4x7.5km and women's 4x5km cross-country skiing relays at the Harbin Asian Winter Games on Wednesday.

The quartet of Li Minglin, Cirenzhandui, Bao Lin and Wang Qiang secured the men's title in one hour, 12 minutes and 9.6 seconds. Japan, who led for much of the race, had to settle for second, followed by Kazakhstan in third.

Wang staged a strong performance in his leg to overhaul his Japanese opponent. "I just kept pace with Haruki Yamashita. My strategy was to wait for the right moment and then make my move to overtake him," Wang said after the race.

In the women's event, China sealed victory in 53 minutes and 59.3 seconds. The foursome of Li Lei, Chi Chunxue, Chen Lingshuang and Dinigeer Yilamujiang dominated the race from start to finish. Kazakhstan and Japan finished second and third respectively.

"The last leg was quite stressful, but my teammates created a significant advantage, which greatly reduced my pressure," Dinigeer noted.

All cross-country skiing events at the Asian Winter Games have concluded, with China winning five of the six gold medals on offer, and Japan taking the other.