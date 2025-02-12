World Aquatics releases anti-doping data from 2024

World Aquatics recently released its 2024 anti-doping test statistics, revealing that among 1,572 athletes, the top 32 most tested athletes are all Chinese. Paris Olympics silver medalist Tang Qianting led the list with 38 tests.

Tang, who clinched the women's 100m breaststroke title at the 2024 Doha World Championships and secured a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, was at the front with 38 tests. Men's breaststroke world champion Qin Haiyang had 35 tests, and emerging athletes Chen Luying and Dong Zhihao underwent 34 tests each. Olympic champions Ye Shiwen, Wang Shun and Pan Zhanle were next with 33, 32 and 31 tests, respectively. Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie and Xu Jiayu rounded out the group of high-frequency-tested athletes, each with 30 tests.

In comparison, American Olympic champions Regan Smith (22 tests), Kate Douglas (20) and Gretchen Walsh (20) ranked among the top three most tested swimmers after their Chinese counterparts. Additionally, the World Aquatics Athletes of the Year, Leon Marchand from France and Summer McIntosh from Canada, each underwent 16 tests.

The statistics indicate that a total of 1,572 tests were performed on athletes across various disciplines including swimming, artistic swimming, diving, high diving, open water swimming and water polo in 2024.