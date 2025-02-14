'Magnificent' Harbin Asian Winter Games closes after historic achievements

The 9th Asian Winter Games came to a close on Friday in Harbin after days of competition that witnessed historic breakthroughs for several delegations.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the friendship-themed closing ceremony at the Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center, where Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, first vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia, officially declared the Games closed.

"Thank you for a magnificent Asian Winter Games," said Fok.

"This is truly a unique and charming part of China and the world - not only for the beauty of the city and the landscape but also for the warmth and friendliness of the local people," he added.

With Cambodia and Saudi Arabia making their debut at the Asian Winter Games, Harbin 2025 set a record by welcoming over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions, making it the largest edition of the event in history in terms of participation.

The Harbin 2025 AWG, which officially opened on February 7, featured 64 events across 11 disciplines and six sports, with curling mixed doubles, ski mountaineering, and freestyle skiing aerials synchro included for the first time, while the ice hockey and curling events kicked off early on February 3 and 4, respectively.

China won 32 gold, 27 silver, and 26 bronze medals to finish atop the medal tally, tying the record for the most gold medals set by Kazakhstan at the 7th Asian Winter Games in Astana-Almaty in 2011.

Gao Zhidan, president of the Harbin AWG Organizing Committee, expressed gratitude for the successful execution of the event, emphasizing the spirit of unity and sportsmanship it fostered.

"On this stage of dreams, our athletes have proved with their outstanding performance and vibrant spirit that perseverance and hard work make dreams come true," said Gao.

"In this grand celebration of unity, people from across the world have gathered together in the spirit of openness and inclusiveness, demonstrating that unity will lead us toward a promising future," he added, who is also president of the Chinese Olympic Committee.

Under the theme "Spring Warms Harbin, Love Inspires Asia," the hour-long closing ceremony celebrated the unifying power of winter sports as the continental event returned to China's "Ice City" for the second time since its first hosting in 1996.

Freestyle skier and Olympic champion Xu Mengtao, who secured two gold medals and a silver in Harbin, carried the flag for the Chinese delegation during the closing ceremony.

Following a performance that highlighted how sports promote unity, flagbearers and athletes stepped into the "Lilac Ruyi Pattern" displayed on the ground, encircled by the mascots "Bin Bin" and "Ni Ni," symbolizing the unity of Asian countries and regions and embodying the profound essence of "Togetherness" through their close-knit formation.

As the OCA flag was lowered and the OCA anthem played, Harbin's mayor Wang Hesheng handed the flag to Fok, who in turn entrusted it to the H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and president of the Saudi Arabia Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games for the first time in 2029.

As the cauldron's light faded, ice ballet dancers and children holding ice lanterns twirled around the glowing lights, safeguarding the spark of winter dreams.

At the Harbin Ice and Snow World sub-venue, the "Snowy Lilac" Cauldron slowly dimmed, yet the glow of the ice lanterns remained radiant, symbolizing not only the glory of sports shining through the icy landscape but also representing the promising future of winter sports in Asia - flourishing and ever-growing.

Behind China, South Korea secured second place with 16 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze medals, followed by Japan's tally of 10 gold, 12 silver, and 15 bronze medals, with a record nine delegations pocketing at least one medal.

The tropical country Philippines made history in its fifth Asian Winter Games appearance by earning gold in the men's curling event.

Thailand and Chinese Taipei also celebrated milestone achievements, clinching their first medals at the Asian Winter Games, with Paul Henri Vieuxtemps and Chen Ying-Chu each securing bronze in freestyle skiing men's slopestyle and speed skating women's 100m, respectively.

Beyond medal counts, Malaysian figure skater Low Chun Hong and skiers from the Middle East showcased their unwavering determination and growing presence at the Harbin Asian Winter Games, reflecting the burgeoning development of winter sports in the region.