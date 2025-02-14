OCA first vice president declares Harbin Asian Winter Games closed

Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, first vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia, declared the 9th Asian Winter Games closed at the Harbin International Conference, Exhibition, and Sports Center on Friday night.

"This is truly a unique and charming part of China and the world - not only for the beauty of the city and the landscape but also for the warmth and friendliness of the local people," Fok said in his speech during the closing ceremony.

The Games, officially opened on February 7, showcased over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia, making this edition the largest in terms of participating delegations and athletes.

On the final day of competition, the Philippines claimed its first-ever gold medal in Asian Winter Games history by defeating South Korea 5-3 in the men's curling final, while China beat Hong Kong, China 10-3 to secure the bronze. In the women's curling final, South Korea won over China 7-2, with Japan taking the bronze.

In ice hockey, Kazakhstan and Japan defended the men's and women's titles, respectively, on Friday.

China topped the medal tally with 32 gold, 27 silver, and 26 bronze medals, followed by South Korea with 16 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze medals. Japan ranked third with 10 gold, 12 silver, and 15 bronze medals.

The host nation tied the record for the most gold medals set by Kazakhstan at the 7th Asian Winter Games in Astana-Almaty in 2011.

Harbin has embraced the Winter Asiad for the second time, having hosted the third edition 29 years ago. In 2007, China also hosted the 6th edition of the Games in Changchun.

The 2029 Asian Winter Games will be held in Trojena, Saudi Arabia, marking the first time the event is hosted in West Asia.