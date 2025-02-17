All geared up for new CSL season! Shenhua targets titles in 2025

With four newcomers on the football team roster, last season's runner-up Shanghai Shenhua is all geared up for the 2025 Chinese Super League, which starts this weekend.

With the official public appearance of four new players, Shanghai Shenhua appears all geared up for the new Chinese Super League season, which starts this weekend. As runner-up in last year's CSL, Shenhua finished just one point behind defending champion and city rival Shanghai Port. But Shenhua won the CFA Cup, and managed to overcome Port 3-2 to claim the 2025 CFA Super Cup trophy earlier this month.

"Our team put in a very good performance in the Super Cup," said Shenhua head coach Leonid Slutsky. "I'm happy with not only the result, but also the level of the team," he added. "If we keep playing at this level, we will have a big chance to be competitive and win titles." Despite a 0-1 defeat to Japanese J League side Yokohama F Marinos in an AFC Champions League Elite away match last Wednesday, the Russian is happy with the team's winter training.

