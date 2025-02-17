News / Sport

All geared up for new CSL season! Shenhua targets titles in 2025

With four newcomers on the football team roster, last season's runner-up Shanghai Shenhua is all geared up for the 2025 Chinese Super League, which starts this weekend.
With the official public appearance of four new players, Shanghai Shenhua appears all geared up for the new Chinese Super League season, which starts this weekend.

As runner-up in last year's CSL, Shenhua finished just one point behind defending champion and city rival Shanghai Port.

But Shenhua won the CFA Cup, and managed to overcome Port 3-2 to claim the 2025 CFA Super Cup trophy earlier this month.

"Our team put in a very good performance in the Super Cup," said Shenhua head coach Leonid Slutsky.

"I'm happy with not only the result, but also the level of the team," he added. "If we keep playing at this level, we will have a big chance to be competitive and win titles."

Despite a 0-1 defeat to Japanese J League side Yokohama F Marinos in an AFC Champions League Elite away match last Wednesday, the Russian is happy with the team's winter training.

After another AFC Champions League Elite match against Japan's Vissel Kobe at Shanghai Stadium on Tuesday, Shenhua will take on Changchun in the opening round of this season's CSL.

"We hope to score more goals and score earlier in matches in the new season," said midfielder Jiang Shenglong. "The newcomers are getting along with the team well, and the two AFC matches can help us find the pace quickly into the new season."

Shanghai Port faces Yokohama F Marinos in an AFC clash at SAIC Pudong Arena on Wednesday.

The CSL champion will take on Shenzhen at home in their 2025 CSL opener on Sunday.

Shanghai Stadium
Pudong
