News / Sport

Chinese basketball star Guo Ailun suffers severe eye injury in practice

Xinhua
  22:31 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0
China's star guard Guo Ailun sustained a serious eye injury during an intra-squad practice session.
Xinhua
  22:31 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0

China's star guard Guo Ailun sustained a serious eye injury during an intra-squad practice session. The 31-year-old guard, currently playing for the Guangzhou Loong Lions, shared photos of his bloodied right eye on social media and posted a video describing the incident on Tuesday.

According to Guo, the injury occurred during a routine drill on Monday when a teammate's finger accidentally pierced into his eye. Medical examinations revealed a ruptured conjunctiva requiring over 40 stitches.

"This wasn't a basketball move. It nearly ended my career. I don't know if I'll ever fully recover or play again," Guo said in the video.

The Guangzhou Loong Lions Basketball Club confirmed in an official statement that Guo had undergone emergency surgery after the incident. "We've mobilized China's finest ophthalmologists and will spare no effort in supporting his rehabilitation," the club said in the statement issued on Tuesday.

Guo has averaged 15.7 points and 5.6 assists per game this season.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     