Shi Wei will compete as a wild card driver in the inaugural round of the all-female F1 Academy series in Shanghai next month.

Extreme sports enthusiast Shi Wei, also known as Tie Dou, will compete as a wild card driver in the opening round of the 2025 F1 Academy season in Shanghai next month. The 24-year-old Inner Mongolia native is the first female driver to secure a class win in FIA F4 China. This latest announcement makes her the first Chinese driver to step onto the grid of F1 Academy.

Ti Gong

"I will be competing against the world's best female drivers," Shi told Shanghai Daily. "This is a big honor although it comes with a lot of pressure. On the track, I want to give it my all." The Formula One Group established the F1 Academy, a female-only Formula 4 single-seater racing championship, in 2023 with the goal of advancing gender diversity in the motorsport industry. The Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit, which takes place from March 21 to 23, will mark the beginning of the 2025 F1 Academy season.

Ti Gong

Even though motorsport is one of the few sports where men and women can compete together, just 3 percent of top-tier racing licenses worldwide are currently held by women, indicating that the sport is still dominated by men. According to Shi's understanding of the requirements for men and women in motorsport, "girls have disadvantages in endurance and mental power under the same racing conditions, though these can be made up through training." "Most males are stronger and more resilient than women. Girls tend to be more sensitive when it comes to mental strength. Consequently, female drivers will have to put in much more effort and training than their male counterparts.

Ti Gong

"In training, I hold a 20kg dumbbell to simulate the resistance I need to overcome when steering the wheel," Shi said. "The force required to brake a Formula racing car is between 100 to 120 pounds, which is equivalent to an adult man kicking a wall with all his strength." "Three months of training can make my neck 2.5cm thicker." By using a single car model – an F4 car with an improved aerodynamic kit – the all-female F1 Academy races will offer competitors comparatively equitable circumstances. "I will not have the opportunity to get close to the cars before the official test, which is three days ahead of the race," Shi said. "Therefore, adapting to the car will be the biggest challenge."

Ti Gong

Shi spent the last two months in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, receiving training in endurance, vehicle operation, simulator, racing theory, and psychological stress resistance. The wild card serves as a recognition of her status as the only female Formula Racing driver in China at the moment. She finished third in the CFGP category and took home the Challenge Cup in the FIA F4 Chinese Championship in Shanghai last year. "Although currently I'm the only female driver in China's Formula races, the number of female participants in other categories of racing is increasing," Shi said. "Because the standard sizes were for guys, I used to tailor my racing gear, including my shoes and gloves. Some automakers are ready to alter the brake pedal's dimensions to make it better suited for female drivers. There are now models specifically made for women," she pointed out.





Ti Gong

Shi claims that female drivers have a more organized promotion structure and greater sponsorship support in Japan and several European nations with more developed motorsport cultures. "In Japan, women's-only cars and events exist. There are all-female teams and female technicians in Europe. Shi stated that she will share her racing experiences more frequently in the social media. Shi has created a special racing outfit and racing suit design that incorporates Chinese themes like qipao dresses and blue and white ceramics.

Ti Gong