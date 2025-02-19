﻿
News / Sport

Zheng Qinwen upset at Dubai Tennis Championship

Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2025-02-19       0
China's Zheng Qinwen lost to American Peyton Stearns 2-1 in the second round of the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday, after squandering a 1-0 lead.
Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2025-02-19       0

China's Zheng Qinwen was defeated by American Peyton Stearns in the second round of the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships here on Wednesday, as she fumbled a 1-0 lead and only settled for a 2-1 setback.

The match, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed due to weather conditions. Zheng started strong by securing the first set 6-3. However, Stearns rallied in the subsequent sets, winning both 6-4 to complete the comeback.

This marked Zheng's third consecutive second-round exit this season, following early departures at the Australian Open and the Doha event.

The loss is expected to impact her world ranking, potentially jeopardizing her position within the top eight. Zheng is set to compete in the upcoming Sunshine Double in North America.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     