Zheng Qinwen upset at Dubai Tennis Championship

China's Zheng Qinwen was defeated by American Peyton Stearns in the second round of the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships here on Wednesday, as she fumbled a 1-0 lead and only settled for a 2-1 setback.

The match, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed due to weather conditions. Zheng started strong by securing the first set 6-3. However, Stearns rallied in the subsequent sets, winning both 6-4 to complete the comeback.

This marked Zheng's third consecutive second-round exit this season, following early departures at the Australian Open and the Doha event.

The loss is expected to impact her world ranking, potentially jeopardizing her position within the top eight. Zheng is set to compete in the upcoming Sunshine Double in North America.