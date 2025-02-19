Critically-injured Beijing player shows no signs of improvement, brother says

Beijing youth player Guo Jiaxuan, who was diagnosed with brain death in Spain, showed no signs of improvement after being transported back to China for medical treatment.

"Jiaxuan's conditions did not improve, and we have gradually come to terms with the reality," Guo's brother wrote on social media on Wednesday.

Guo sustained an accidental injury and fell into coma during a training match between the Beijing men's U-20 team and a local team in Alcobendas, Spain, on February 6.

The 18-year-old was airlifted by rescue helicopter to a well-regarded neurosurgery hospital, where after nearly four hours of intensive treatment, he was diagnosed with brain death.

Guo then was transported back to China for further cure, but to no avail.

His family is now demanding that the game organizers to supply them with the game's video and his insurance documents.

"We wanted to know the truth behind the accident, but have been stonewalled over and over again," his brother said.