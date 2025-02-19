﻿
News / Sport

Critically-injured Beijing player shows no signs of improvement, brother says

Xinhua
  22:29 UTC+8, 2025-02-19       0
Beijing youth player Guo Jiaxuan, who was diagnosed with brain death in Spain, showed no signs of improvement after being transported back to China for medical treatment.
Xinhua
  22:29 UTC+8, 2025-02-19       0

Beijing youth player Guo Jiaxuan, who was diagnosed with brain death in Spain, showed no signs of improvement after being transported back to China for medical treatment.

"Jiaxuan's conditions did not improve, and we have gradually come to terms with the reality," Guo's brother wrote on social media on Wednesday.

Guo sustained an accidental injury and fell into coma during a training match between the Beijing men's U-20 team and a local team in Alcobendas, Spain, on February 6.

The 18-year-old was airlifted by rescue helicopter to a well-regarded neurosurgery hospital, where after nearly four hours of intensive treatment, he was diagnosed with brain death.

Guo then was transported back to China for further cure, but to no avail.

His family is now demanding that the game organizers to supply them with the game's video and his insurance documents.

"We wanted to know the truth behind the accident, but have been stonewalled over and over again," his brother said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     