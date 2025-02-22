Wobbly start for Shanghai Port as new players find feet

The Chinese Super League and CFA Cup defending champion has had a rough start to the new season as it beds in a new squad.

The year of 2025 has not given Shanghai Port a smooth start, as the Chinese Super League and CFA Cup defending champion has already lost three games in a row - two AFC Champions League defeats and a 2-3 loss to city rival Shenhua in the CFA Super Cup clash. With the departure of star Brazilian midfielder Oscar and Argentine striker Matías Vargas, the club signed a batch of newcomers, including Brazilian strikers Gabrielzinho, Leonardo, and midfielder Mateus Vital. Leonardo, who played for Zhejiang last season, was the runner-up of the 2024 CSL scorer's standing which was topped by Port's striker Wu Lei.

However, the new squad obviously needs more running-in, as Port appeared to be weak on both attack and defence lines when taking on the two Japanese teams Vissel Kobe (0-4) and Yokohama F. Marinos (0-2) on the Asian battle field earlier this month. Star player Wu, the 2024 Chinese Men's Footballer of the Year, who had to miss these matches as he was recovering from a knee surgery, said he could feel the weight of the responsibility on his shoulder as the team is enduring a round of replacements.

"Though we saw off some old friends, the team has welcomed newcomers including some younger players," he said. "Hope unity will help us overcome all the changes." With the 2025 CSL starting this weekend, Port takes on Shenzhen for the league opener at SAIC Pudong Arena on Sunday.