China loses to Saudi Arabia in U20 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals

Substitute Amar Alyuhabi scored a last-minute goal as host China fell 1-0 to Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals of the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup on Saturday, missing out on qualification for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

In the 95th minute, Alyuhabi fired a right-footed shot from a tight angle, beating the goalkeeper into the bottom right corner after connecting with a cross from Talal Haji.

China dominated possession with 59 percent, but the young squad struggled to convert chances, including a missed penalty in the second half.

Head coach Dejan Djurdjevic fielded China's strongest lineup, while Saudi Arabia made a surprising decision to bench several key starters, including Rakan Alghamdi, Haji, and Ziyad Alghamdi.

In the 30th minute, Wang Yudong came close to breaking the deadlock, but his right-footed shot struck the far post.

Wang later won a penalty for China in the 59th minute, but Liu Chengyu's effort from the spot was denied by the Saudi goalkeeper.

As the match entered the final 30 minutes, Saudi Arabia brought on several substitutes, including Alyuhabi and Haji, who combined for the last-minute winning goal.

According to U20 Asian Cup regulations, the top four teams of the tournament qualify for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup, which will take place in Chile from September to October.