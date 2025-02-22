﻿
News / Sport

China loses to Saudi Arabia in U20 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals

Xinhua
  21:16 UTC+8, 2025-02-22       0
China lost 1-0 to Saudi Arabia in the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup quarterfinals, missing out on a spot in the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup.
Xinhua
  21:16 UTC+8, 2025-02-22       0

Substitute Amar Alyuhabi scored a last-minute goal as host China fell 1-0 to Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals of the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup on Saturday, missing out on qualification for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

In the 95th minute, Alyuhabi fired a right-footed shot from a tight angle, beating the goalkeeper into the bottom right corner after connecting with a cross from Talal Haji.

China dominated possession with 59 percent, but the young squad struggled to convert chances, including a missed penalty in the second half.

Head coach Dejan Djurdjevic fielded China's strongest lineup, while Saudi Arabia made a surprising decision to bench several key starters, including Rakan Alghamdi, Haji, and Ziyad Alghamdi.

In the 30th minute, Wang Yudong came close to breaking the deadlock, but his right-footed shot struck the far post.

Wang later won a penalty for China in the 59th minute, but Liu Chengyu's effort from the spot was denied by the Saudi goalkeeper.

As the match entered the final 30 minutes, Saudi Arabia brought on several substitutes, including Alyuhabi and Haji, who combined for the last-minute winning goal.

According to U20 Asian Cup regulations, the top four teams of the tournament qualify for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup, which will take place in Chile from September to October.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     