Zhang Zhizhen falls in ATP 500 Dubai opener

China's top male tennis player Zhang Zhizhen was eliminated in the first round of the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday, losing 3-6, 6-7 (3) to rising French star Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Facing Perricard, a towering player known for his powerful serves, Zhang struggled to find opportunities to break. The Frenchman dominated with his serve in the first set, securing a 6-3 lead in just over 30 minutes.

Zhang showed resilience in the second set, engaging in longer baseline rallies and seeking chances to turn the tide. However, Perricard held firm on serve, forcing a tiebreak. In the decisive moments, the French player maintained his composure, taking the tiebreak 7-3 to seal the straight-sets victory.