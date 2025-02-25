﻿
News / Sport

Zhang Zhizhen falls in ATP 500 Dubai opener

Xinhua
  17:06 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0
China's top male tennis player Zhang Zhizhen was eliminated in the first round of the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday.
Xinhua
  17:06 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0
Zhang Zhizhen falls in ATP 500 Dubai opener
Reuters

China's Zhizhen Zhang in action during his round of 32 match against France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard during Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 24, 2025.

China's top male tennis player Zhang Zhizhen was eliminated in the first round of the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday, losing 3-6, 6-7 (3) to rising French star Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Facing Perricard, a towering player known for his powerful serves, Zhang struggled to find opportunities to break. The Frenchman dominated with his serve in the first set, securing a 6-3 lead in just over 30 minutes.

Zhang showed resilience in the second set, engaging in longer baseline rallies and seeking chances to turn the tide. However, Perricard held firm on serve, forcing a tiebreak. In the decisive moments, the French player maintained his composure, taking the tiebreak 7-3 to seal the straight-sets victory.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     