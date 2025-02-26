Shanghai outlasts Shanxi in rescheduled CBA fixture for 4th straight win

The Shanghai Sharks extended their winning streak to four games with a 100-93 home victory over the Shanxi Loongs in a rescheduled Chinese Basketball Association match on Wednesday.

Shanghai, winner of the inaugural CBA Club Cup earlier this month, capitalized on a balanced attack, with five players reaching double figures in scoring.

Zhang Ning's 3-pointer gave Shanxi a 53-52 lead at halftime, and the visitors continued their strong shooting from beyond the arc early in the third quarter, as Zhang and Yuan Shuai combined for three 3-pointers to establish a five-point advantage.

Shanghai then regrouped, outscoring Shanxi 29-21 in the period to take control and never looked back.

Wang Zhelin and Li Tianrong each scored 18 points for Shanghai, while Kenneth Lofton contributed 13 points and 12 rebounds.

"An excellent game, both teams focused on defense. We prepared well for the game, holding the opponents to 93 points, and our defensive strategy worked well," said Shanghai head coach Lu Wei.

Brandon Goodwin led Shanxi with 26 points, while Hamidou Diallo added 23.

"In the first half, we did a good job with our concentration at both ends of the floor, but we were a bit impatient on some crucial plays in the second half, and our defensive intensity dropped," said Shanxi head coach Pan Jiang.

Shanghai will play back-to-back on Thursday, facing the Beijing Ducks in another rescheduled fixture.

Following the international window, the Club Cup, and the All-Star Weekend, the CBA will resume on March 5.