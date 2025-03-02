Chinese Super League game halted due to downpour

Sunday's Chinese Super League (CSL) match between Qingdao West Coast and Wuhan Three Towns was suspended after heavy rain rendered the pitch unplayable.

The game was halted after 18 minutes, as torrential downpours caused significant waterlogging on the field. At the time of the suspension, Qingdao West Coast was leading 1-0 through Abdul Aziz Yakubu's fourth-minute goal.

The Chinese Professional Football League issued an official statement, explaining the referee's decision to halt the game.

"Due to continuous heavy rain in Qingdao, the on-site conditions failed to meet the requirements for the match. After consulting with the participating clubs and relevant parties, the Chinese Professional Football League has decided to halt the match," the statement read.

"The rescheduled match will take place on March 3 at 14:00, with the venue remaining unchanged," the statement added, without specifying whether the match would resume from where the original was halted or start anew.