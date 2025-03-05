Women's half marathon entrants under starter's orders

According to organizers, more than 30,500 people applied to take part in this year's event, with 7,000 winning places, among them 131 runners from 15 countries and regions.

The day after International Women's Day on March 8, 7,000 women runners will hit the road for the 2025 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon in Changning District. Six thousand – 1,000 more than last year – will take part in the main 21-kilometer race on Sunday, with another 1,000 in the 5k health run. The races will start at 7am from Zunyi Road. The finish line of the half marathon has been set at Zhongshan Park Gate 3, while the health run ends at Shanghai Zoo.

Dong Jun / SHINE

According to the organizers, over 30,500 people applied for this year's event before places were distributed through a draw. Runners' ages range from 17 to over 55. This year's event includes 131 runners from 15 countries and regions. Fifteen ambulances will be on standby for the event and there will be 17 medical stations along the route. Water stations will be available every five kilometers. Snacks and energy bars are provided at the 12.5k and 17.5k points. There will also be water spray facilities to help runners beat the heat.

Dong Jun / SHINE