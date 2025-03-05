﻿
News / Sport

Women's half marathon entrants under starter's orders

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-05       0
According to organizers, more than 30,500 people applied to take part in this year's event, with 7,000 winning places, among them 131 runners from 15 countries and regions.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-05       0

The day after International Women's Day on March 8, 7,000 women runners will hit the road for the 2025 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon in Changning District.

Six thousand – 1,000 more than last year – will take part in the main 21-kilometer race on Sunday, with another 1,000 in the 5k health run.

The races will start at 7am from Zunyi Road. The finish line of the half marathon has been set at Zhongshan Park Gate 3, while the health run ends at Shanghai Zoo.

Women's half marathon entrants under starter's orders
Dong Jun / SHINE

Models showcase runners' T-shirts for the 2025 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon.

According to the organizers, over 30,500 people applied for this year's event before places were distributed through a draw. Runners' ages range from 17 to over 55.

This year's event includes 131 runners from 15 countries and regions.

Fifteen ambulances will be on standby for the event and there will be 17 medical stations along the route. Water stations will be available every five kilometers. Snacks and energy bars are provided at the 12.5k and 17.5k points. There will also be water spray facilities to help runners beat the heat.

Women's half marathon entrants under starter's orders
Dong Jun / SHINE

A total of 7,000 female runners, including 131 from overseas, will take part in this year's event.

The top six half marathon finishers will receive prize money of up to 15,000 yuan (US$2,065). The first 200 runners to complete the race will gain entry to the 2025 Shanghai Marathon which will be held in the second half of the year.

Traffic controls will be in place on some roads in the district from 5:30am to 10:15am on Sunday to ensure safety. Some buses will adjust their routes during the period.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zhongshan
Shanghai
Changning
Zhongshan Park
Shanghai Zoo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     