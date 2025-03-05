﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai Port's Wang looks to better result in rematch against Yokohama F. Marinos

Xinhua
  18:54 UTC+8, 2025-03-05       0
Shanghai Port defender Wang Shenchao remains optimistic about reaching the AFC Champions League Elite quarterfinals despite a 1-0 first-leg loss to Yokohama F. Marinos on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  18:54 UTC+8, 2025-03-05       0

Shanghai Port defender Wang Shenchao remains optimistic about his team's chances of advancing to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Elite despite a 1-0 loss to Yokohama F. Marinos in the first leg of their Round-of-16 tie on Tuesday.

Wang expressed disappointment over the narrow defeat, noting that Shanghai Port delivered a strong performance but conceded a decisive goal in the 30th minute at Shanghai Pudong Stadium.

"We carried out the coach's plan and played very well in this match," he said. "It's still very regrettable that we are a goal down at home, but this is a 180-minute match, and anything can happen when we play away."

Wang highlighted the team's push for an equalizer after the break but acknowledged they fell short. He emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and confidence heading into next Tuesday's decisive rematch in Yokohama.

"We need to focus on our own performance, and I believe we will achieve the desired result," he said.

"Since we are now a goal behind, we will aim to turn things around when we play away, although it will undoubtedly be very challenging,"

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shanghai
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     