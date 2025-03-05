Shanghai Port's Wang looks to better result in rematch against Yokohama F. Marinos

Shanghai Port defender Wang Shenchao remains optimistic about his team's chances of advancing to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Elite despite a 1-0 loss to Yokohama F. Marinos in the first leg of their Round-of-16 tie on Tuesday.

Wang expressed disappointment over the narrow defeat, noting that Shanghai Port delivered a strong performance but conceded a decisive goal in the 30th minute at Shanghai Pudong Stadium.

"We carried out the coach's plan and played very well in this match," he said. "It's still very regrettable that we are a goal down at home, but this is a 180-minute match, and anything can happen when we play away."

Wang highlighted the team's push for an equalizer after the break but acknowledged they fell short. He emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and confidence heading into next Tuesday's decisive rematch in Yokohama.

"We need to focus on our own performance, and I believe we will achieve the desired result," he said.

"Since we are now a goal behind, we will aim to turn things around when we play away, although it will undoubtedly be very challenging,"