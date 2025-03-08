China's Zheng beats Azarenka to move into Indian Wells third round

Chinese Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen beat former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the third round of the WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells on Friday.

Eighth-seeded Zheng secured her first victory against Azarenka in their three encounters. Having received a first-round bye, Zheng started her campaign strongly here.

"It's my first time beating Azarenka, such a great player. I tried to play solidly and hit a lot of rallies with her because Azarenka is very consistent. If I don't take my chance, you can see in the second set, I was 2-0 up, but she came back," Zheng said. "She beat me twice when I was 19 and 21, so I'm very happy to win this match."

Meanwhile, Wang Xinyu overcame Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-4 to join her compatriot Zheng in the third round.

In the ATP 1000 Indian Wells Masters second round, China's Bu Yunchaokete fell to fifth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia at 6-2, 6-2.