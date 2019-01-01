Roses and necklace medals greet female runners

Seven thousand female runners set off on the 2025 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon on a sunny Sunday morning in Changning District.

Seven thousand female runners set off on the 2025 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon on a sunny Sunday morning in Changning District. The race started at 7am from Zunyi Road. Six thousand challenged the main 21-kilometer competition, while the rest took part in the 5km health run. Zhao Yanli became the first runner to cross the finish line at the Zhongshan Park, clocking 1:15:49. She was followed by Tong Laga (1:16:05) and Yao Yuzhou (1:16:33).

Dong Jun / SHINE

As the city's annual half marathon designated for female runners, a lot of organization details showcased how it was designed for women participants. The finisher's medal was fashioned into a flower-shape necklace, which can be used as a memorable decoration. Male models in suits waited at the finish line to hand out fresh roses for every finisher. The runners could enjoy beverage and mini cakes while taking a rest on the lawn in the park after the competition. There were also make-up and hairdressing services to help the participants tidy up after the race.

Ti Gong

A parent-child interaction was arranged for those coming with families. A runner's child could draw a painting while waiting for the mother at the finish line, and gift it to her as a race award. "Knowing that my family is waiting at the finish line has given me more courage and energy to complete the race," runner Ding Xianfeng told Shanghai Daily. "Today I achieved my PB (personal best)!" Ding was greeted by her husband and child at the end of the 21km journey.

Dong Jun / SHINE