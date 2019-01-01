Roses and necklace medals greet female runners

News / Sport

Seven thousand female runners set off on the 2025 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon on a sunny Sunday morning in Changning District.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

Seven thousand female runners set off on the 2025 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon on a sunny Sunday morning in Changning District.

The race started at 7am from Zunyi Road. Six thousand challenged the main 21-kilometer competition, while the rest took part in the 5km health run.

Zhao Yanli became the first runner to cross the finish line at the Zhongshan Park, clocking 1:15:49. She was followed by Tong Laga (1:16:05) and Yao Yuzhou (1:16:33).

Dong Jun / SHINE

Zhao Yanli became the first runner to cross the finish line.

As the city's annual half marathon designated for female runners, a lot of organization details showcased how it was designed for women participants.

The finisher's medal was fashioned into a flower-shape necklace, which can be used as a memorable decoration. Male models in suits waited at the finish line to hand out fresh roses for every finisher.

The runners could enjoy beverage and mini cakes while taking a rest on the lawn in the park after the competition. There were also make-up and hairdressing services to help the participants tidy up after the race.

Ti Gong

Male models in suits hand out fresh roses for every finisher.

A parent-child interaction was arranged for those coming with families. A runner's child could draw a painting while waiting for the mother at the finish line, and gift it to her as a race award.

"Knowing that my family is waiting at the finish line has given me more courage and energy to complete the race," runner Ding Xianfeng told Shanghai Daily. "Today I achieved my PB (personal best)!"

Ding was greeted by her husband and child at the end of the 21km journey.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Almost every runner managed to complete their race.

According to the organizers, 99.28 percent runners managed to complete their race. Near 900 volunteers provided services for the event, as well as 120 medical staff.

The top 200 finishers have won themselves entry to the 2025 Shanghai Marathon which will be held in the second half of the year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
