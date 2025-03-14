﻿
Xinjiang signs former NBA Sixth Man Harrell for CBA run

The Xinjiang Flying Tigers announced Friday that the team has signed Montrezl Harrell for the remainder of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season.
The Xinjiang Flying Tigers announced Friday that the team has signed Montrezl Harrell for the remainder of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season.

Harrell, 31, is known for his high-energy play and physical presence in the paint. He played for multiple NBA teams, most notably the Los Angeles Clippers, where he had his best season in 2019-20, averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Before joining Xinjiang, Harrell played in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) with the Adelaide 36ers, where he appeared in 28 games and averaged 20.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Xinjiang has already secured a playoff spot in the CBA, with the postseason set to begin on April 4.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
NBA
