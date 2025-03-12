Formula 1 'carnival' in Shanghai has the city buzzing with excitement

Shanghai is buzzing with excitement ahead of the F1 Chinese Grand Prix. For racing fans who couldn't make it to Jiading, the North Bund is hosting a Checkered Flag Carnival.

The roar of engines will fill the air once again when the world’s best drivers hit the track at the Shanghai International Circuit for the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix from March 21 to 23. The Chinese leg marks the second stop in the 24-round season of the prestigious world championship. McLaren’s impressive showing in 2024 suggests that the battle for supremacy in this season is set to become increasingly fierce. The defending champion team is poised to engage in a fierce contest against the formidable rivals of Red Bull, Mercedes-Benz, and Ferrari.

Local favorite Zhou Guanyu has taken on a new role as Ferrari’s reserve driver. F1’s most famous, storied team has a revamped lineup featuring seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who will drive alongside Charles Leclerc. Zhou will provide support to the two drivers. Despite a challenging year for Zhou last year, he made significant strides with a determined performance in the second-to-last race of the season in Qatar, securing Sauber’s first and only points of 2024. The new role will provide him with ample opportunities for simulator sessions and track time in vintage F1 vehicles, ensuring he remains at the top of his game. Zhou was seen on March 18, engaging with fans at the 2025 Checkered Flag Carnival, an event that runs until March 23 at the North Bund in downtown Hongkou District.

The Checkered Flag Carnival represents the latest initiative by the city and local organizer Juss Event to link the connection between cultural, tourism, business, sports, and exhibition resources. This effort aims to transform the annual F1 Chinese GP into a week-long celebration throughout the city. A 12,000-square-meter activity area has been set up along the 600-meter riverside promenade of North Bund. Classic and supercars from F1 team brands, as well as Shanghai-branded classic automobiles, will be on exhibit as part of the 2025 Shanghai Auto Culture Festival. Live music performances will be staged daily while DJs will rock the night away. During designated pet-friendly hours, visitors can bring their pets to experience the unique charm of racing.

The carnival hosted a live broadcast of the Australian Grand Prix on March 16. During the race weekend of the Chinese Grand Prix, arrangements will be made for live broadcasts of the sprint race, qualifying sessions, and the main event on Sunday. Supporters unable to attend the circuit can gather here to watch the races in a lively atmosphere. The F1 Chinese GP, recognized as one of the largest international permanent sports events in China, has played a crucial role in advancing the collaborative growth of the cultural, sports, and tourism sectors. Last year’s Chinese Grand Prix drew an impressive crowd of over 200,000 spectators at the circuit. Notably, 70 percent of these spectators hailed from various regions within China, while 10 percent came from abroad. For the race weekend, there was a notable surge in hotel reservations in Shanghai, with an increase exceeding 60 percent. The commercial enterprises in Jiading District, home to the circuit, also reported substantial business growth.