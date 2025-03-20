Chinese faces in F1: chasing, competing, and shining

But beyond the track, many other Chinese professionals are finding their way into this exclusive world.

When talking about Chinese faces in F1, Zhou Guanyu is the first name that comes to mind. In 2022, he made history as the first-ever Chinese F1 driver, representing Alfa Romeo in the Bahrain Grand Prix. His presence instantly boosted the sport’s popularity in China. But beyond the track, many other Chinese professionals are finding their way into this exclusive world. Whether in high-tech engineering roles or behind-the-scenes business operations, they are carving out their own paths. How did they get here, and what have they gained from it? Here are their stories.

Li Qin: "Do your best? No, give it your all." Former Senior Aerodynamicist at Ferrari F1 Team For many Chinese F1 fans, Li Qin carries the aura of a "senior sister" in the field. She has long shared her experience as an aerodynamicist on social media, explaining technical aspects of F1 cars. You can even find heated discussions about her career on online forums like Baidu Tieba and Hupu forum.

And for good reason, her resume is impressive. From 2016 to 2019, she worked as an aerodynamicist for Haas F1 Team. In 2019, she moved to Ferrari and became a senior aerodynamicist the following year. Even after leaving Ferrari in 2023, she continues to receive job offers. But her F1 dream started way back in 2005, when she watched the San Marino Grand Prix on TV. "They kept talking about Ross Brawn and how brilliant he was as a strategist. I decided right then that I wanted to be an engineer." That passion carried her through years of studying automotive engineering at Tongji University. Every year, she made sure to get discounted tickets to the Chinese Grand Prix. "From 2009 to 2014, I swear it rained at almost every Shanghai race I attended,” she laughed. Her pursuit of knowledge led her to the University of Michigan for graduate studies. Through various hands-on racing projects, she built the skills to land an opportunity at Haas. "I had support from so many people. Every time I shared my dream, they encouraged me and offered advice. But of course, you must be prepared to seize the right opportunity." At Haas, she got a crash course in the F1 world, learning the ins and outs of how a team operates. By 2019, when F1 reached its 1,000th Grand Prix in China, her boss asked her to add some Chinese phrases to the team’s car. The result? Messages like "Racing Through 1,000 Together" and "The Best Sword Has No Edge" adorned the Halo system. "Looking back, they seem a bit cheesy, but that’s just the mindset of an F1 engineer!" Later that year, she moved to Ferrari, where she played a key role in designing a crucial rear wing update for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. The new wing was a last-minute adjustment to improve DRS performance. "We had to act fast, otherwise, our rivals would pull further ahead,” she explained. In just two weeks, she completed the design, and it was greenlit for use on the race car. "Ordinary fans might not notice the difference, but in F1, being able to cut through bureaucracy and deliver an instant performance boost is rare. That’s why it sticks with me." The update worked. Ferrari’s team principal even praised it in post-race interviews, and media called it the team’s "best upgrade” of the season. "That’s the thrill of F1 — you see the results of your work almost immediately." At the end of 2022, she stepped away from Ferrari to focus on family life in the US but her seven years in F1 have made her a role model for aspiring engineers. Reflecting on her journey, she recalls how, in her younger days, people often questioned her dream: "Would F1 even hire a Chinese person?" "There was almost no information online back then, it felt like a total unknown. But I didn’t care. I just knew I had to try," she said. That’s why she shares her experience today: to help others see that F1 isn’t out of reach. "I want people to know — don’t let fear of the unknown hold you back!"

Zhang Xutong: "Being part of progress is the best reward" CFD Engineer at Alpine F1 Team

Zhang Xutong’s path to F1 wasn’t exactly conventional. During his time at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, he didn’t participate in student racing competitions. But while earning his master’s in racing aerodynamics at the University of Southampton, his passion for motorsports grew. By the time he was pursuing a PhD at the University of Manchester, he decided to take a shot — sending his resume to Alpine F1 Team. "Honestly, getting into F1 was a bit of an accident for me," he admitted. "Even after my master's, I still felt it was out of reach. But my PhD gave me the extra technical skills I needed." His professor, knowing Zhang’s F1 ambitions, tailored his research projects accordingly. That preparation paid off when Alpine came calling in 2022. Now, as a Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) engineer, his job is all about running aerodynamic simulations. "We don’t just assume a design will work. We simulate, analyze, and verify every detail." F1's ever-evolving regulations add another layer of challenge. "We have to work within strict limits while squeezing out every ounce of performance. Every decision matters — whether it’s about budgets, testing cycles, or efficiency." But for Zhang, the biggest thrill is seeing his work make a difference. "Every day, I can feel the progress. I follow every test session, every lap. That sense of involvement is priceless." In 2024, when F1 returned to China, Zhang traveled to Shanghai with his team. Seeing the enthusiastic fans at the track was an unforgettable moment. "The Chinese fans were amazing — right in front of our garage, waving banners. Their energy made everything feel worth it."

Chen Rong: F1 at 75, still young at heart Role: Ferrari F1 team, Esports & Chinese social media

For those who haven’t been following F1’s recent developments, the rise of F1 Esports might come as a surprise. Since the launch of the F1 Esports Series in 2017, the phrase “the future is now” has never been more fitting. Chen Rong joined Ferrari in 2022, right at the heart of this esports boom. Fresh from completing the FIFA Master program and with prior experience in the esports industry, he landed a role with the Prancing Horse. "Ferrari was the first team to invite me for an interview, and once I got their offer, I didn’t consider any other options. For a sports fan, this was an opportunity too good to pass up," he recalled. His first lesson in F1? Learning everything about the brand’s rich history. "When dealing with sponsors, they often ask about Ferrari’s road cars, sports cars, and racing heritage. We need to know it all inside out." Of course, meeting celebrities was an unexpected perk of the job. At different Grand Prix events, Chen frequently ran into famous singers and actors, such as Jay Chou and Jimmy Lin. "In the paddock, there are always lucky, spontaneous encounters. It’s one of the fun parts of the job." But what truly sets F1 apart from other sports, he believes, is its sophisticated commercial model and global reach — especially for sponsors. With 24 races across different countries, brands get unparalleled exposure and VIP hospitality opportunities. "Over a three-day race weekend, sponsors and their top clients receive premium treatment — watching the races, touring the pit lane, interacting with drivers. They can invite their VIPs from different markets to experience unique race atmospheres, making F1’s sponsorship value exceptionally high." The 2024 season was a special one for Chen. Wearing Ferrari team gear, he walked into the Shanghai International Circuit and felt an entirely new sense of belonging. And in November 2024, when Ferrari officially launched its Chinese social media accounts, he saw firsthand the enthusiasm of Chinese fans. "The passion from Ferrari supporters is incredible — they’re deeply invested in the drivers and the team," he said. Whether it’s expanding into Chinese social media or signing drivers like Ye Yifei and Zhou Guanyu, Ferrari’s commitment to China is clear. Chen is optimistic: "Ferrari wants to engage younger audiences, and esports is the perfect bridge. With racing simulators becoming increasingly realistic, the next Ferrari owner — or even the next Charles Leclerc — could very well start their journey from an F1 esports competition." Despite the differences from his past work, Chen remains passionate about his role. "I want to be a bridge between Chinese and global sports. One day, I hope to contribute to the growth of China’s sports industry." For young talents eyeing F1 careers, he believes now is the best time to take the leap. "China has long been a key market for major sporting events and organizations. And as our automotive industry rapidly evolves, new opportunities are emerging."

Angela: "Behind Me is a Booming Market" Former sponsorship & partnerships manager at Renault/Alpine F1 Team

In August 2024, Angela posted five tips on social media about breaking into F1 as a foreigner. The post went viral, with many young fans messaging her for advice. Her own F1 journey started back in 2004 when she first watched the Chinese Grand Prix as a teenager in Shanghai. But it wasn’t until she was working full-time that she seriously considered an F1 career. While studying at London Business School, she devoured books on F1 team structures, looking for an entry point. Sponsorship and partnerships seemed like the best fit. Sure enough, in 2019, when Renault signed Zhou Guanyu and Ye Yifei, Angela landed a full-time role at the team, helping develop the Chinese market. "It was perfect timing — my efforts aligned with growing interest from Chinese brands. When I pitched China’s potential to F1 teams, I wasn’t just selling an idea — I had a booming market behind me." Of course, F1 sponsorship isn’t easy. "For every 100 brands we speak to, maybe 10 to 15 show real interest. If even one or two sign a deal, that's a huge success." One of her proudest moments came in 2019 when Renault hosted an F1 demo event in Shanghai. Watching Zhou Guanyu drive an F1 car through the streets of Xintiandi was surreal. "Everyone saw the excitement, but few knew the behind-the-scenes work that made it possible. It was a milestone moment for Chinese motorsport." After five years with Renault, Angela moved on to new opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s growing sports industry. But she remains committed to inspiring others. "The key isn’t just landing an F1 job — it’s believing that Chinese talent belongs here." This is just the beginning. With growing interest in motorsports, the future is bright for Chinese talent in F1.