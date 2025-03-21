﻿
|   
News / Sport

Zhou Guanyu assumes role of team guide in Shanghai

  20:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-21       0
Ferrari's third driver looks on as teammate Lewis Hamilton delivers a stunning performance to secure pole position during sprint qualifying for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.
  20:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-21

Shot by Dong Jun, Ma Yue. Edited by Ma Yue. Reported by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

Zhou Guanyu, Ferrari's reserve driver and local favorite, has assumed the role of guide for his team during the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

Zhou displays his helmet design and extends his best wishes to Tie Dou, China's first F1 Academy racer.

On the track, Zhou's teammate Lewis Hamilton delivered a stunning performance to secure pole position during sprint qualifying on Friday, narrowly getting the better of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Zhou Guanyu assumes role of team guide in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Cars line up for sprint qualifying on Friday.

Hamilton's benchmark of 1m 30.849s was a new lap record at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Charles Leclerc, another Ferrari driver, was fourth. George Russell led the Mercedes charge in fifth position, taking advantage of a scruffy final segment for Lando Norris, who had looked good in his McLaren early on, only to make a mistake on his first SQ3 lap and abandon the second.

Zhou Guanyu assumes role of team guide in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Lewis Hamilton acknowledges the crowd.

"Firstly, I want to say a big thank you to this amazing crowd we have here today," said Hamilton after stepping out of his Ferrari.

"To come here to a track that I love, Shanghai, a beautiful place, the weather's been amazing and the car really came alive from Lap 1… Obviously, it's not the main race so we've got work to do for tomorrow, but it puts us in good stead for the race," said the seven-time world champion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
﻿
﻿
