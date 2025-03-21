Zhou Guanyu assumes role of team guide in Shanghai

Zhou Guanyu, Ferrari's reserve driver and local favorite, has assumed the role of guide for his team during the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

Zhou displays his helmet design and extends his best wishes to Tie Dou, China's first F1 Academy racer.

On the track, Zhou's teammate Lewis Hamilton delivered a stunning performance to secure pole position during sprint qualifying on Friday, narrowly getting the better of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and McLaren's Oscar Piastri.