Chinese and Kenyan runners share half marathon podium

Some 7,000 runners competed in the 2025 Shanghai Suzhou Creek Half Marathon, including 285 expatriates.

Chinese and Kenyan runners shared the podium at the 2025 Shanghai Suzhou Creek Half Marathon, which was held in Putuo District on Sunday. Seven thousand runners set off on their 21-kilometer journey from Moganshan Road on a sunny morning.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Chinese runner Ma Rui was the first to cross the finish line at Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park, clocking 1:05:47. He was followed by Kuria John Njuguna from Kenya (1:06:26), and China's Lu Xiaochen (1:13:40). The women's crown went to Kenyan runner Muriuki Naomi Wambui, who completed the race in 1:18:09. She was followed by Chinese runners Zhang Cao (1:22:17) and Su Youyi (1:23:45).

Dong Jun / SHINE

A total of 285 foreign runners, including those from Germany, Japan and the US, took part in this year's event. According to the organizers, 99.55 percent of the runners managed to complete the race. The top 150 male and top 100 female runners gain a place in the Shanghai Marathon later this year. Some 876 volunteers provided services for the event, as well as 15 ambulances and more than 100 medical staff.

Dong Jun / SHINE