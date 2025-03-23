﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

F1 fans speak out: Drivers, predictions, and what they love about Formula 1

﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Arina Yakupova Jiang Xiaowei
  14:25 UTC+8, 2025-03-23       0
The roar of engines, the thrill of overtakes, and the rush of adrenaline – Formula 1 is more than just a race; it's a global phenomenon that captivates millions.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Arina Yakupova Jiang Xiaowei
  14:25 UTC+8, 2025-03-23       0

The roar of engines, the thrill of overtakes, and the rush of adrenaline – Formula 1 is more than just a race; it's a global phenomenon that captivates millions.

But what is it that makes F1 so special?To find out, we hit the track to hear directly from the fans! From favorite drivers and championship predictions to what they love most about the sport, this voxpop captures the pulse of the F1 fan community. Check out the voices of Formula 1 enthusiasts as they share their passion, insights, and excitement for one of the world's most exhilarating motorsports!

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     