F1 fans speak out: Drivers, predictions, and what they love about Formula 1

The roar of engines, the thrill of overtakes, and the rush of adrenaline – Formula 1 is more than just a race; it's a global phenomenon that captivates millions.

But what is it that makes F1 so special?To find out, we hit the track to hear directly from the fans! From favorite drivers and championship predictions to what they love most about the sport, this voxpop captures the pulse of the F1 fan community. Check out the voices of Formula 1 enthusiasts as they share their passion, insights, and excitement for one of the world's most exhilarating motorsports!