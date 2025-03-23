﻿
News / Sport

Engines roar at 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

﻿ Ma Yue
  15:35 UTC+8, 2025-03-23
All eyes are on the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix, being held at the Shanghai International Circuit.
  15:35 UTC+8, 2025-03-23

It has been a wide open weekend for the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix, which is being held at Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri is on pole for the first time, and is joined by Mercedes' George Russell on the front row. They are followed by Australian GP winner Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Engines roar at 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Ma Yue / SHINE

Drivers and fans wait for the start of the race.

Lewis Hamilton, enjoying great support from local fans over the weekend, was unable to repeat his standout Sprint performance winding up fifth fastest. But given the seven-time World Champion's familiarity with the circuit, there is still much to look forward to for Ferrari fans.

The warm weather in Shanghai may pose a challenge to the use of tires. Some drivers, including Russell and Norris, have expressed concerns for a tough race ahead.

Engines roar at 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Chen Di

The opening ceremony performance combines traditional Chinese folk dance with gymnastics.

After the drivers' parade, local favorite Zhou Guanyu, China's first F1 driver, showed up on the track to greet fans.

"It's great to be here and great to be back, hope my team will achieve good results today," said the Ferrari third driver.

"I will also keep working hard and try get back to the starting grid as soon as possible."

Engines roar at 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Imaginechina

Chinese F1 driver Zhou Guanyu greets fans.

The opening ceremony previous to the main race featured many Chinese elements, starting from the opening show that combined traditional Chinese folk dance with gymnastics and BMX performance.

Fancy rope skipping and martial arts shared the same stage before the cheer leading teams pushed the atmosphere to a climax.

More pictures of the opening ceremony:

Engines roar at 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Chen Di
Engines roar at 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Chen Di
Engines roar at 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Chen Di
Engines roar at 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Chen Di
Engines roar at 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Chen Di
Engines roar at 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Chen Di
Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
