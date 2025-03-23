|   
News / Sport

Hamilton, Leclerc and Gasly all disqualified from F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Xinhua
  22:14 UTC+8, 2025-03-23       0
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly have all been disqualified from Sunday's Formula One Chinese Grand Prix after their cars failed post-race scrutineering checks.
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly have all been disqualified from Sunday's Formula One Chinese Grand Prix after their cars failed post-race scrutineering checks.

Sixth-placed Hamilton was excluded for excessive plank wear on the underside of his Ferrari, while his teammate Charles Leclerc, who had finished fifth on the road, was disqualified for an underweight car.

Pierre Gasly's Alpine was also found to have been underweight, though the Frenchman had finished the race 11th and out of the points.

The Ferraris' exclusion sees Haas' Esteban Ocon move up to fifth, with the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli sixth, ahead of Alex Albon's Williams and Ollie Bearman in the second Haas.

The revised result sees Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and the Williams of Carlos Sainz rise into the points places, in ninth and tenth respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Ferrari
