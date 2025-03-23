Oscar Piastri wins F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri took victory in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, with teammate Lando Norris coming home second for a McLaren 1-2 at the Shanghai International Circuit.



Starting from his first-ever Grand Prix pole position, Piastri headed off Mercedes' George Russell at the start to hold his lead and set about controlling the pace, losing his lead only as the positions shuffled during the pit stop phase.

With none of the drivers having run the Hard compound tyre at any point earlier in the weekend, there was much uncertainty over whether drivers would have to make one pit stop or two.

As it happened, the Hard tyres held up better than most teams appeared to have anticipated, with Piastri and most others electing to make only one stop.

"It's been an incredible weekend from start to finish. The car's been pretty mega the whole time. I think today was a bit of a surprise with how differently the tyres behaved," said Piastri, who had lost out on a strong result last weekend in Australia when he was caught out by a rain shower and slid onto the wet grass.

"I'm just so proud of the whole weekend. This is what I feel like I deserved from last week. The team did a mega job with the one-two. I'm very happy.

"On the Medium [compound] it was still a bit tricky but much better than yesterday, and then the Hard was a much better tyre than everyone expected, or certainly than we expected.

"To go all the way to the end like that was a bit of a surprise, but a happy surprise."