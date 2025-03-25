Chongming set to host Shanghai Yangtze River Half Marathon

More than 5,000 runners from 15 countries around the world and 22 provinces and cities in China will participate in the 2025 Shanghai Yangtze River Half Marathon on Chongming Island this Sunday.

As the first A1 or top-level race in China with "Yangtze River Ecological Protection" as its core spirit, the half marathon is themed "Pursuing Dreams of a World Ecological Island and Protecting the Mother Yangtze River".

The competition will start at Chenjia Town Bicycle Theme Park at 8am on Sunday. The route surrounds the ecological characteristic area of the Yangtze River, and runners will pass through the Dongtan Wetland, the Yangtze River roundabout, and lush forest roads, which will provide athletes with an excellent competitive environment and allow them to experience the tranquility and magnificence of nature while running.

The competition actively responds to the call for ecological and environmental protection, and is closely integrated with the construction of a waste-free city.

There will be seven supply spots set up for the competition, providing sufficient water, beverages, energy bars and other necessities. At the same time, there will be dry and wet separation garbage bins and staff will be guided to sort and dispose of garbage, reducing resource waste.

In terms of medical security, 15 ambulances, two designated green channel hospitals, 14 medical spots, 91 medical workers, 58 emergency team members, 27 emergency runners, and 45 AED devices will be on standby, using a visual GPS positioning APP call system to ensure athletes' safety.

It is predicted that there will be over 4,500 runners from outside Chongming Island this year, which will greatly drive sports tourism consumption in Chenjia Town and Nanmen area.

The number of hotel bookings will increase by about 1,100 people, injecting new vitality into the local tourism industry. At the same time, Chongming Gifts and Chongming's characteristic industries will also use the event platform for promotion and experiential cooperation.

The competition will be officiated by 51 professional referees appointed by the Chinese Athletics Association and the Shanghai Athletics Association.

At the same time, more than 5,000 competition timing chips, eight clock counters, seven timing points, and six sets of image retention devices will be put into use, accurately recording the results of each player and providing strong guarantees for competition authorities.

The addition of 29 official speed controllers also provides athletes with scientific and reasonable speed references, helping them perform better and challenge their personal limits.

The newly added EMBA Business School "Midmatch" will be a major highlight of the event.

EMBA teams will act as mid-game join-ins to showcase the spirit of teamwork and hard work, while also injecting more vitality and attention into the competition.

This innovative form of competition not only enriches the cultural connotation of marathons, but also attracts many high-net-worth individuals, building a bridge for cross-border cooperation in investment promotion in Chongming District, achieving positive interaction between sports events and regional economic development and fully demonstrating the unique charm of sports in promoting social exchanges and economic development.

A total of 11 companies are actively participating in the ticket economy of the event, fully leveraging the economic effects of the event and achieving a win-win situation for all parties.

Moreover, a humanoid robot will also make a shining appearance, interacting closely with the contestants and opening a new chapter in the application of intelligent competition scenarios.

Postal and creative souvenirs will add a touch of cultural charm to the competition, with products such as the Yangtze River Half Marathon commemorative envelopes, medals, postcards, and stamps, which will help people preserve unforgettable memories of the event.